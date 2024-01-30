Industry
Maize in focus as government pushes for cleaner ethanol-blended fuel
SummaryThe Union government is discussing a proposal for state agencies to procure more maize for use in producing ethanol, and reduce dependence on sugar for the biofuel
NEW DELHI : The Union government is discussing a proposal for state-run cooperatives to procure maize, or corn, from farmers from the next Rabi season to meet its ambitious ethanol-blended fuel target, a top official said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more