Mint Primer: Making sense of India’s record food production

What about estimates for 2023-24?

The first advance estimate of kharif production is usually released in September but is yet to be published. The monsoon this year had the lowest rains in five years besides being unevenly spread. Production of rice, the main kharif crop, is expected to take a hit both due to excess and deficit rains. Less rain in several states is likely to hit production of pulses and oilseeds. Consumer affairs ministry data show that for certain varieties of pulses like tur (pigeon peas) retail prices are 38% higher than last year.