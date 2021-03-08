NEW DELHI : The agriculture ministry on Monday said the Mango production in the country is estimated to increase by 4.24% to 21.12 million tonnes in the crop year 2020-21 ending June.

The ministry said the output of mango stood at 20.26 million tonne during the 2019-20 crop year (July-June).

The arrival of mangoes from southern and western India has started, while the season in Uttar Pradesh will begin from mid-June onwards.

Realising the first estimate of horticultural crop production in the coming season, the agriculture ministry said the fruit lovers may less fruit this season as the production of other summer fruits like muskmelon and watermelon is estimated to be slightly lower than the previous year.

Production of muskmelon is estimated to be 1.30 million tonnes this year as against 1.36 million tonne last year, while that of watermelon output estimated to be 3.12 million tonnes as against 3.15 million tonnes last year.

Banana output is also pegged higher at 33.75 million tonnes for the crop year 2020-21 when compared with 32.59 million tonnes last year.

Total fruits production in the country is likely to increase to 103.22 million tonne this year from 102 million tonne last year, the ministry's data showed.

Among key vegetables, production of two main kitchen staples — potato and onion — is estimated higher from over the last year. In case of tomato, the production is pegged slightly lower to 20.14 million tonne this year from 21.17 million tonne last year.

Production of overall vegetables in the country is pegged higher at 193.60 million tonnes in the 2020-21 from 188.90 million tonnes in the last year.

