Mangoes ₹3 lakh per kg? This Indian farmer grows world's 'most expensive' mango in his orchard1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
A farmer in Odisha claims to have grown the world's most expensive mangoes, the Miyazaki variety, which costs ₹2.5-3 lakh per kg in the international market. The Miyazaki breed, originally from Japan, is known for its unique taste and medicinal value.
A farmer in Odisha has claimed that he has grown the world's most expensive mangoes in his orchard. According to a report by ANI news agency, farmer Bhoi said he has Japan's Miyazaki mangoes in his orchard in Kalahandi district, Odisha.
