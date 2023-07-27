comScore
Mangoes 3 lakh per kg? This Indian farmer grows world's 'most expensive' mango in his orchard
A farmer in Odisha has claimed that he has grown the world's most expensive mangoes in his orchard. According to a report by ANI news agency, farmer Bhoi said he has Japan's Miyazaki mangoes in his orchard in Kalahandi district, Odisha.

Notably, Miyazaki mango costs 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh per kg in the international market for its unique taste and food value.

Bhoi has been growing different breeds of mangoes on his farmland. He sowed the 'Miyazaki' variety in his orchard after he sourced its seed through the state horticulture department.

The Miyazaki variety is originally a Japanese breed. It has reportedly huge demand in foreign countries for its distinctive flavour and medicinal value.

According to the Japanese, the original name of the world's most expensive mango is "Taiyo no Tamago" or Egg of the Sun. There are farmed in the Miyazaki Prefecture of Japan and that's how the world started calling these delicious mangoes "Miyazaki".

Every April, the best mangoes from the prefecture are auctioned off at Miyazaki Central Wholesale Market

Recently, the Miyazaki breed was showcased at a Mango Festival in Raipur and Siliguri.

What makes them the most expensive in the world?

According to a Business Insider report, mangoes farmed in Miyazaki are from the Irwin mango variety, a type often referred to as "apple mango" as they turn red when ripe.

Irwin mangoes are common in other parts of the world and sold at much lower prices. This is because the exclusivity of the Taiyo no Tamago (Miyazaki mango) is not tied to which type of mango it is but rather to the care it receives. For instance, everything in the greenhouse should run smoothly-temperature must be constant, the room ventilated, and the air dehumidified.

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
