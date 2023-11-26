Milk, egg, meat output up significantly in past five years; wool down: Report
Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2023 report, released at a National Milk Day event in Guwahati, is based on the results of the Animal Integrated Sample Survey collected between March 2022 and February 2023
New Delhi: Production of milk, egg and meat has significantly gone up in 2022-23 over the past five years, although wool output in the same period has witnessed a negative growth, according to a report released by the Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala on Sunday.