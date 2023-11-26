Milk, egg, meat output up significantly in past five years; wool down: Report

New Delhi: Production of milk, egg and meat has significantly gone up in 2022-23 over the past five years, although wool output in the same period has witnessed a negative growth, according to a report released by the Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala on Sunday.

The Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2023 report, released at a National Milk Day event in Guwahati, is based on the results of the Animal Integrated Sample Survey collected between March 2022 and February 2023. The survey is conducted across the country in three seasons: summer (March-June), monsoon (July-October) and winter (November-February), the minister said.

According to the report, India’s milk production rose 3.8% on year to 230.58 million tonnes (mt) in 2022-23 with Uttar Pradesh contributing the highest share of 15.7%, followed by Rajasthan (14.44%), Madhya Pradesh (8.73 %), Gujarat (7.49 %) and Andhra Pradesh (6.70 %). The highest annual growth rate was recorded by Karnataka (8.76%) followed by West Bengal (8.65%) and Uttar Pradesh (6.99%).

India's milk production had risen 6.4% in 2018-19, 5.6% in 2019-20, 5.8% in 2020-21 and 5.7% in 2021-22.

While egg production increased 6.7% year-on-year to 138.38 billion, production of meat rose 5% over the previous year to 9.77 mt in 2022-23.

Rupala noted Andhra Pradesh's position as a major egg producer with a share of 20.1%, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.58 %), Telangana (12.77 %), West Bengal (9.94%) and Karnataka (6.51 %). In terms of annual growth, the highest rates were recorded by West Bengal (20.1%), Sikkim (18.93%) and Uttar Pradesh (12.80%).

In the case of meat production, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 12.2% of the country’s total output, followed by West Bengal (11.9%), Maharashtra (11.5%), Andhra Pradesh (11.2%) and Telangana (11%), while the highest annual growth rates were recorded by Sikkim (63%), Meghalaya (38.34%) and Goa (22.98%).

Although total wool production in the country registered a negative growth of 16.8% over the past five years to 33.61 million kg in 2022-23, production increased 2.1% from a year ago.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.