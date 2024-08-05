Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Agriculture/  About 23 million minor irrigation schemes counted

About 23 million minor irrigation schemes counted

Puja Das

India has 23.1 million minor irrigation schemes, according to a government census, Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary told Parliament on Monday.

These include 21.9 million ground water schemes and 1.2 million surface water schemes, he said citing the census report, the sixth such.

The main objective of the census is to build up a comprehensive and reliable database of the minor irrigation sector for effective planning and policymaking.

The census collects detailed information on various parameters like irrigation sources, dug well, shallow, medium and deep tube wells, surface flow and surface lift schemes, irrigation potential created and utilized, ownership, holding size of land, devices used for lifting water, sources of energy, methods used for water distribution etc.

Ground water schemes include dug wells and tube wells, while surface water schemes refer to surface flow and surface lift.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based reporter, covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate change policies for Mint. Puja reports on food security, farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy along with policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP21 in Paris. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
