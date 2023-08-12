Industry
Mint Explainer: From scanty to deluge, how has sowing fared this monsoon season
Summary
- Delayed rains had hit Kharif sowing in June but with the monsoon current gathering pace and ample rains in July, overall acreage has now surpassed year-ago levels. Rainfall during August-September holds key
As the monsoon current gathered pace over the past month, after a tepid start in June, so did Kharif sowing activities in the country. Farmers have sown summer crops across 98 million hectare so far, up significantly from 20.3 million hectare as on 30 June.
