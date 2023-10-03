Mint Explainer: How export curbs have impacted rice trade

What are Indian rice exporters expecting?

Mint spoke to several rice traders and exporters and they are hopeful that the 20% export duty on parboiled rice may be revised lower or abolished after 15 October, once the Kharif harvest hits the markets. According to traders of basmati rice, the government has indicated that the MEP will be revised lower to $850 per tonne, very soon. With these decisions pending, tradeers and global buyers have adopted a cautious stance, expecting price to decline once duties and MEP are reduced. For now, some of the parboiled rice have been redirected locally which has led to a drop in prices within India, from ₹38 per kg (before 25 August) to ₹31 per kg now. Traders also said that deals may resume after 15 October, even if export restrictions are not eased. For now, any trade deal comes loaded with price risks.