Mint Explainer | India’s state-wise farm roadmap shift: What it means and will it work?

Vijay C Roy
3 min read16 Apr 2026, 01:25 PM IST
logo
03 January, 2017, Hapur : A farmer spreads Chemical Fertilizer onto his Wheat field on wheat plants at Wheat farm at Hapur in Western Uttar Pradesh. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint
Summary
A move away from one-size-fits-all agriculture policy aims to lift productivity and resilience, but execution will decide outcomes.

NEW DELHI: India is reworking its farm policy playbook—state by state.

Last week, the Centre announced state-specific agriculture roadmaps, with states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh collaborating to co-design strategies tailored to local conditions. The approach replaces one-size-fits-all national policies with targeted interventions aimed at raising productivity, improving climate resilience, and boosting farm incomes.

The move comes amid forecasts of a below-normal monsoon this year, adding to concerns around crop output and food prices. It also reflects a structural imbalance: agriculture and allied activities contribute about 15.6% to India’s national income but employ nearly 46.1% of the workforce, underscoring persistently low productivity.

Mint explains.

How significant is the agriculture sector in India?

Agriculture and allied activities are estimated to have contributed about 15.6% to India’s national income at current prices in FY26, while employing nearly 46.1% of the workforce. Given its central role in livelihoods and food security, sustained growth remains critical for economic resilience and rural prosperity.

Over the past five years, the sector has grown at an average 4.4% annually at constant prices. In Q2FY26 (July-September), it recorded growth of 3.5%. Over the past decade (FY16–FY25), it grew at 4.45%, with gains driven by livestock (7.1%) and fisheries (8.8%), while crops expanded at a slower 3.5%.

Sustaining growth and rural incomes now hinges on improving output per worker and per acre, not just increasing production.

Also Read | Retail inflation likely to hit record low of 0.3% in October: Mint poll

Why is there a growing need for state-specific interventions?

The sector faces mounting pressures. Climate change is disrupting crop cycles through erratic rainfall and extreme weather, while water scarcity is intensifying in monsoon-dependent regions. Cropping patterns and input use are often misaligned with local agro-climatic conditions.

These challenges are difficult to address through uniform national policies. Region-specific strategies, such as climate-resilient irrigation and diversification towards drought-resistant crops, are increasingly necessary.

"(A)dopting state-specific policies is a positive step. Such policies should be tailored to local conditions while also strengthening market linkages to ensure better returns for farmers," said A.K. Singh, former director and vice chancellor, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Inflation data confirms a suspicion: Prices are on simmer

Why is the Centre formulating state-wise agriculture roadmaps?

India’s agricultural landscape varies widely across soil types, rainfall patterns, irrigation access and cropping choices, limiting the effectiveness of uniform policies.

State-specific roadmaps aim to align crop choices, irrigation practices and input use with each region’s agro-climatic profile and resource base, with a focus on improving productivity by promoting the “right crops” for local conditions.

These are envisaged as data-driven blueprints outlining suitable crops, horticulture varieties, pulses and high-yielding seeds for each region.

In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, the Centre has rolled out district-level roadmaps, focusing on efficient water use, crop diversification, climate-resilient practices and stronger market linkages. With groundwater depletion a concern, the plans prioritize water conservation and resource optimization.

What role will states play?

States will be central to design and execution, identifying priorities, providing granular data on soils, water and cropping patterns, and shaping region-specific interventions.

They will also handle implementation, coordinating with local agencies and monitoring outcomes. For farmers, this could mean better crop planning, improved access to inputs, higher yields and more stable incomes.

Also Read | India’s farm output seen surging to record levels, buoyed by wheat

What are the expected challenges?

Execution will be critical. A lack of reliable, granular data on soils, water resources and cropping patterns could limit planning, while funding constraints may affect rollout of irrigation, diversification and technology adoption.

Farmer adoption remains another hurdle, given risks and market uncertainties. Weak market linkages, including storage and procurement systems, could further undermine diversification efforts.

The success of these roadmaps will hinge on how effectively these challenges are managed on the ground.

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics