India is planning a second national gene bank for crops in Keylong, Himachal Pradesh, as insurance against climate change, natural disasters and future food risks. The new facility will back up India’s vast plant genetic wealth and complement the country’s existing gene bank in New Delhi.

Mint explains why the new gene bank is needed, why Keylong was chosen, and how it could help farmers and scientists.

What is a crop gene bank?

A crop gene bank is a facility that conserves genetic material—such as seeds, pollen or tissue samples—from diverse plant species to protect them from extinction and preserve valuable traits for future use.

Samples are collected from farmers’ fields, wild habitats and breeding programmes, and are evaluated based on distinctiveness, threat level and breeding value. Stored under low temperatures and controlled humidity, many seeds can remain viable for decades or even longer.

By safeguarding genetic diversity, gene banks reduce dependence on external seed sources and help countries respond to food crises, making agriculture more resilient and sustainable.

When was India’s first gene bank set up?

India’s first National Gene Bank (NGB) was set up in 1996 at the ICAR–National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) in New Delhi. It is the world’s second-largest gene bank after the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway.

As of 1 January, the gene bank holds over 4.74 lakh accessions spanning more than 2,000 species, including cereals, millets, legumes, oilseeds and vegetables. The facility is supported by 12 regional stations across the country that collect and conserve crop germplasm.

Why is India setting up a second gene bank?

The proposed facility will act as a duplicate or backup gene bank, scientists say. Rising threats—from climate change and natural disasters to geopolitical uncertainties—have increased the risk to global genetic resources.

The second gene bank, to be set up in Keylong at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore, will have the capacity to conserve 10 lakh germplasm samples. It will serve as a long-term safety vault for seeds and plant genetic material.

The Ministry of Finance announced the project in the Union Budget for 2025–26, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is currently preparing a detailed project report (DPR).

Why was Keylong chosen as the location?

Gene banks require storage temperatures of around –18°C. Scientists say Keylong’s naturally cold climate helps maintain these conditions while reducing electricity consumption, making it both energy-efficient and reliable for long-term conservation.

Civil work on the facility is expected to begin shortly, with the gene bank likely to become operational by the end of calendar year 2027, according to officials familiar with the plan.

How will the gene bank help farmers and scientists?

The facility will support crop improvement by giving scientists access to genetic traits needed to develop high-yielding, climate-resilient and disease-resistant varieties. This ultimately benefits farmers through greater productivity and stability.

It will also strengthen global biodiversity efforts by extending conservation support to countries in the SAARC and BRICS regions.

“Amid growing uncertainties, establishing a secure backup gene bank has become critically important. Modeled on global best practices, the initiative will act as a genetic insurance policy," said Dr D.K. Yadava, deputy director general (crop science), ICAR.

Why is conserving crop genetic diversity crucial for food security?

Although Earth has around 300,000 higher plant species, only about 7,000 have been domesticated for food, fodder and feed. Today, just 30 plant species provide nearly 95% of the world’s dietary energy or protein.

India alone has around 50,000 rice landraces and about 200 wild rice species, alongside new improved varieties released every year. This diversity allows crops to adapt to different climates, soils and stresses.

As countries increasingly rely on crops originating elsewhere, gene banks enable the exchange of germplasm across borders—ensuring access to the genetic diversity needed to secure future food supplies.