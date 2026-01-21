Mint explainer: Why is India setting up a second crop gene bank in Himachal’s Keylong?
India plans a second national crop gene bank in Himachal’s Keylong to back up vital seeds, protect biodiversity, and insure food security against climate shocks, disasters and geopolitical risks.
India is planning a second national gene bank for crops in Keylong, Himachal Pradesh, as insurance against climate change, natural disasters and future food risks. The new facility will back up India’s vast plant genetic wealth and complement the country’s existing gene bank in New Delhi.