Mint Explainer: The good and the bad of late monsoon withdrawal for agriculture
Summary
- The typical monsoon withdrawal date of 17 September was revised in 2020, based on recent data. Prior to that, based on data from 1901-1940, the date was 1 September
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the southwest monsoon current has started withdrawing from parts of Rajasthan, indicating the beginning of the end of its four-month journey. The normal withdrawal date is 17 September. The full withdrawal typically takes about a month. Mint explains why the withdrawal has been delayed this year and what it means for India's agriculture sector.