Mint Explainer: Why did the govt raise Kharif rice procurement target?

Despite predictions of deficient rains in the second half of the monsoon, India’s rice production in the current Kharif season may exceed the previous year’s 110 million tonnes (mt), based on initial estimates from states. Accordingly, the food ministry on Tuesday announced that the target for next season’s procurement, beginning on October 1, has been raised marginally to 52.1 mt from the current season’s actual purchase of 49.6 mt. Mint takes a closer look at the latest developments.