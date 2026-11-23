India’s annual edible oil import bill touched a staggering ₹2 trillion following a surge in global prices and a hit to domestic production due to uneven rains. The current import bill is far higher than the budgetary allocation for the farm sector. Retail prices of most edible oils have risen sharply. Mint explains the reasons behind the spike and what factors can cool prices.
Mint Explainer | Why is India staring at a hefty cooking oil bill?
SummaryRising global prices and weak domestic harvests have lifted India’s edible oil import bill to ₹2 trillion and retail prices by up to 16%. What are the reasons behind the spike? What factors can cool prices?
India’s annual edible oil import bill touched a staggering ₹2 trillion following a surge in global prices and a hit to domestic production due to uneven rains. The current import bill is far higher than the budgetary allocation for the farm sector. Retail prices of most edible oils have risen sharply. Mint explains the reasons behind the spike and what factors can cool prices.
About the Author
Sayantan is a National Editor at Mint. As a part of its Long Story team, he writes on food and nutrition, agriculture, rural economy and climate change. His work is a blend of ground reportage and analysis where he unpacks news and trends from India’s hinterlands.<br><br>He also co-authors a fortnightly newsletter ‘Climate Change and You’ with a belief that how different sectors of the economy, and we as a species, shape and are shaped by the unfolding climate crisis, is a defining story of our times.<br><br>Before joining Mint in 2014, Sayantan worked as a correspondent and photographer with Down to Earth, an environment fortnightly, covering eastern Indian states. There he wrote on mining, environment, forests, tribes and farming. He’s been a journalist for 17+ years, most of it at Mint where he learnt how to tell human interest stories dispassionately.<br><br>Before joining journalism, Sayantan worked as a researcher at multiple think-tanks and at a non-profit, specializing in rural development and finance. Sayantan holds a Master’s and M.Phil. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.<br><br>If you have a comment or a tip to share, he’s all ears at sayantan.bera@livemint.com.
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