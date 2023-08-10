Mint Explainer: With food security in focus, how do India food stocks stack up?
Summary
- Although experts foresee a marginal drop in rice production this year, food security is not an immediate worry given that the government has banned exports of non-basmati white rice and broken rice and undertaken other measures
As food prices soar, particularly those of staples like rice and wheat, the central government has implemented various strategies to mitigate food inflation. The measures encompass open market sales of wheat and rice, setting stockholding limits, and prohibiting exports of non-basmati white rice. Yet, there has been no let up in food prices.