Mint Explainer: With food security in focus, how do India food stocks stack up?

Pulses, which have their sowing window in May and June, have seen a sharp decline in sown area due to lower-than-normal rainfall in June, in key growing regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka. A decline in pulses output will fuel price rise, which are already elevated. Hence, pulses inflation is a concern. Economists see pulses inflation to rise another six to seven months to reach its next peak.

