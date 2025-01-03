Mint Primer: A tech solution to crop insurance woes?
Summary
- On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved the continuation of PMFBY with an outlay of ₹69,516 crore for the five years to 2025-26. For large-scale technology diffusion, it approved a fund with a corpus of ₹825 crore.
The government has cleared a revamped crop insurance scheme and additional funds to deploy new technology like remote sensing and automatic weather stations. This is expected to improve transparency and claim settlement. Will this help protect farmers? Mint explores.