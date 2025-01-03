What are the tech components?

The Yield Estimation System Using Technology, or YES-TECH, will deploy satellite-based remote sensing to assess crop yields and damage. The new tech will be given 30% weightage while calculating yields. The other intervention is to deploy automatic weather stations and rain gauges to collect hyper-local weather data at the block and panchayat levels. This will help in faster assessment of adverse weather and related damage to crops. Weather shocks like hailstorms and excess rainfall are often localized events, and a dense network of weather stations can quickly assess the extent of losses to farmers.