What is this new scheme all about?

It aims to promote chemical-free farming. Natural farming involves local sourcing of inputs such as livestock manure and preparing biopesticides from herbs. It relies on traditional knowledge and seeks to improve soil health and push farmers to diversify the crop basket. With an outlay of ₹2,481 crore, the mission targets to reach 10 million farmers and cover 750,000 hectares in two years. To support farmers in 15,000 clusters, 10,000 bio input resource centres will be set up. Farmers will receive hands-on training at model farms and 30,000 krishi sakhis will be deployed as community resource persons.

How do natural and organic farming differ?

In principle, the two forms of farming are the same. But organic farming follows stringent procedures and third-party certification, and requires a minimum conversion period of two to three years to shift from chemical to bio inputs. In natural farming, growers can decide on the pace to transition away from chemical fertilizers and pesticides, ensuring no sudden drop in yields. This offers farmers flexibility and allows them to experiment with local inputs. On the flip side, while certified organic produce fetches a premium price, produce from non-certified natural farms may be difficult to market.

Will a shift to natural farming lower yields?

A 2023 study by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka found crop yields to be higher with use of farm yard manure (decomposed cow dung, urine, and fodder) compared with conventional farming. In Andhra, paddy yield under natural farming was 4% higher, while costs were about 5% lower. Farmers also received a small price premium. However, yields were lower for sugarcane and black gram. The study called for more scientific evidence.

What’s the science of natural farming?

It works on the principle that there is no shortage of nutrients in soil, air and water and a healthy soil biology can unlock these nutrients. A bio-stimulant is prepared by fermenting dung with cow urine, jaggery and pulses flour. This solution increases the microbial count in the soil, supplying plants with essential nutrients, besides making it porous and airy, improving its water-holding capacity. Crop residues also prevent weeds. And multiple crops in the same field improve soil fertility.