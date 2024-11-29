Also read | Why are banks issuing fewer credit cards?

How do natural and organic farming differ?

In principle, the two forms of farming are the same. But organic farming follows stringent procedures and third-party certification, and requires a minimum conversion period of two to three years to shift from chemical to bio inputs. In natural farming, growers can decide on the pace to transition away from chemical fertilizers and pesticides, ensuring no sudden drop in yields. This offers farmers flexibility and allows them to experiment with local inputs. On the flip side, while certified organic produce fetches a premium price, produce from non-certified natural farms may be difficult to market.