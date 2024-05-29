What about public stocks?

Government agencies purchase wheat from farmers for three purposes—supply under the free foodgrain scheme to over 810 million beneficiaries, maintain a strategic stock and use a portion of that to intervene in markets to tame prices. Till 24 May, government agencies purchased 26 mt of wheat, marginally more than last year. However, this is likely to fall short of the target (30-32 mt), for the third year in a row. Procurement is lower than target due to a sharp drop in purchase in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers are selling to private traders instead as premium varieties are fetching them a higher price.