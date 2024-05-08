Mint Primer | The fallout of India’s unpredictable farm trade policy
Summary
- In December 2023, onion exports were banned following a dip in production, to keep retail prices in check. The government has now decided to flip the ban.
To placate onion growers ahead of polls, the Centre has lifted a ban on exports imposed last year. This is a rare occasion for farmers to celebrate, because trade policies often favour consumers. At times they hurt India’s reputation as a reliable supplier too. Mint explains.