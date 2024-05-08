Mint Primer | The fallout of India’s unpredictable farm trade policy

Can this decision be reversed?

That depends on how local retail prices move. Data from the consumer affairs department shows retail onion prices were 56% higher year-on-year on Tuesday, while wholesale prices were 62% higher. Currently, onions can be exported at prices above ₹64 per kg—due to the MEP and export tax in place. This is substantially higher than the domestic retail price of ₹31 per kg. If domestic prices shoot up, either due to higher exports or any losses in the upcoming Kharif crop season, the decision may be reversed. Right now, the hope is that above-normal monsoon rains beginning June will boost local supplies.