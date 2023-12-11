Was there a sharp uptick in retail prices?

Retail sugar prices have seen a moderate uptick, at 4.2% year-on-year, as of 10 December. But since sugarcane production is expected to drop by 9% in the 2023-24 sugar season (October 2023 to September 2024), it looks like the government did not want to take any chances. According to Crisil, the rating agency, the decision to bar use of cane juice to make ethanol is expected to boost sugar production by 2.5 million tonnes and put a lid on retail prices. For onions, however, the government had strong reasons to act. Retail onion prices have close to doubled—from ₹28 per kg last year to ₹55.4 now.