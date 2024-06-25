Industry
Centre in a first may give rice as part of MGNREGS wages
Puja Das 5 min read 25 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryCentre in a first may distribute free rice as part of MNREGS to help tackle rural distress, also kick off open market op
New Delhi: Swelling granaries and rising rural distress may prompt the government to give away rice as part-payment for workers under the national job guarantee scheme, two officials aware of the plans said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less