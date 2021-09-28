NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to take the farmers out of the crop-based income system and provide them with farming options.

“The Prime Minister said efforts are being made to take the farmer out of the crop-based income system and encourage them for value-addition and other farming options," according to a statement from Prime Minister's Office. He was speaking while dedicating to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits.

There are ongoing farmer protests against the new farm laws, with the protests wide spreads in agrarian states such as Haryana and Punjab.

“The Prime Minister stressed that whenever farmers and agriculture get a safety net, their growth becomes rapid. He informed that 11 crores Soil Health Cards were issued for the protection of the land. The Prime Minister listed the farmer-friendly initiatives of the Government such as campaigns to complete about 100 pending irrigation projects for providing water security to the farmers, providing new varieties of seeds to farmers to protect crops from diseases thus getting a higher yield," the statement said.

The government has been trying to improve farmer income with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approving increase in the minimum support prices (MSPs) for Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22 to ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

“He added that along with increasing the MSP, the procurement process was also improved so that more and more farmers can get the benefit. More than 430 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in the Rabi season and farmers have been paid more than 85 thousand crore rupees," the statement said.

“The Prime Minister remarked that due to climate change, new types of pests, new diseases, epidemics are emerging, because of this, there is a big threat to the health of humans and livestock and crops are also being affected. Intensive continued research on these aspects is necessary," the statement added.

This comes at a time when the perils of climate change have been articulated by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report which stated that extreme weather events will impact lives, livelihoods and businesses in India and South Asia, and called for immediate steps to mitigate climate change.

