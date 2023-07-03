Monsoon covers country ahead of schedule; rain deficiency in 14 states2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Below normal rains have hit sowing operation, with Kharif acreage nearly 1% lower year-on-year at 20.3 million hectare. As of 30 June, crop sowing was 10% lower in Maharashtra, 12% lower in Karnataka, and around 3% lower in Telangana
New Delhi: The crucial southwest monsoon may have covered the entire country by 2 July, six days ahead of schedule, but 14 states continue to report rainfall deficiency.
