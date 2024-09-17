Data dive: Why abundant rainfall has brought abundant worries | Mint

Data dive: Why abundant rainfall has brought abundant worries
Summary
- The agriculture ministry estimates only 2-4% of crops will lost this year, which is unlikely to hit production significantly. However, excess, uneven and unseasonal rainfall have all caused prices to spike in the past, making inflation management tricky.
After a below-normal monsoon, India has received abundant rainfall this year. This aided the sowing of kharif crops in August, bringing much-needed relief after low production last year. But excess rainfall in September is a threat to crops before the harvesting season and could potentially stem the decline in inflation.