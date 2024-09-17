Data dive: Why abundant rainfall has brought abundant worries

Too much is better than too little

Excess rainfall, especially in September, has brought fears of higher food prices, but its impact on agricultural output has not been particularly worrying in the past decade, during which has had five below-normal monsoon years. Four of these five years saw agriculture gross value added (GVA) either declining or growing tepidly. On the other hand, agriculture GVA growth in the three above-normal rainfall years has been decent, ranging from 4.0-6.7%, which suggests deficient rainfall may be more damaging to the agriculture sector than excess rainfall.