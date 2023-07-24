More funds required for agriculture mechanization, says standing committee

More funds required for agriculture mechanization, says standing committee2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Currently, the overall agriculture mechanization level of the country is 47%, which is lower than that of other developing countries such as China (59.5%) and Brazil (75%)
New Delhi: The Centre must increase investment in research and development for farm mechanization, especially for small and marginal farmers, as it plays a critical role in boosting agriculture production and productivity, a parliamentary panel has said in a report.
