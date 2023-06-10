NAFED plans to convert a fifth of its raw chana stocks to dal amid surplus

NAFED plans to convert a fifth of its raw chana stocks to dal amid surplus2 min read 10 Jun 2023, 12:21 PM IST
The government has been giving out chana to states and union territories at a discounted rate for almost a year now to liquidate its stocks as pulses cannot be stored for more than a year
New Delhi: The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) plans to convert 20% of its raw chana stocks to chana dal (gram or Bengal gram) and supply it in the retail market, two government officials said. The development comes at a time when the government has huge quantities of chana and lower stock of other pulses than strategic buffer requirement.
