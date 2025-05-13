Natural farming is booming—now it may finally get a certification

NEW DELHI : In a bid to boost consumer trust and farmer incomes, the central government is likely to introduce a nationwide Natural Farming Certification System (NFCS), modelled on the existing organic certification mechanism, a senior agriculture ministry official told Mint .

The certification is significant for the 18 lakh farmers practicing natural farming across 7.8 lakh hectares in the country, as it will enable them to command premium prices for their chemical and synthetic fertilizer-free products, leading to better and more stable incomes.

"We are planning to introduce NFCS across the country soon. It would be non-binding and voluntary for producers," said the official cited above, without giving a specific timeline.

Also read: Mint Primer | Natural farming: Ambitious plan, but will it work?

State and union territory boards on organic and natural farming may act as certifying agencies. Natural farming is gaining traction in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Telangana, and Kerala, with various farmer-led movements and state governments supporting its adoption.

The NFCS will be implemented under the existing Participatory Guarantee System (PGS-India)—which also certifies organic produce—but with separate standards tailored for natural farming. Launched in 2011, PGS-India is a localised quality assurance approach that helps small farmers access certification without the high costs of third-party options.

"The certification benefits farmers through market access and fair pricing, while giving consumers confidence in the quality and safety of what they buy," said another government official requesting anonymity.

The certification system is likely to promote accountability and create a formal structure for natural farming. This can influence policies, attract government support, and boost consumer awareness.

Queries sent to Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare spokesperson remained unanswered.

Also read: India targets ₹20,000 crore in organic produce exports by 2028

Farming experts weigh in

“What started with just a few crops is now expanding to almost all major crops," said Umendra Dutt, executive director of Kheti Virasat Mission, which promotes natural and organic farming.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to natural farming due to the potential for more nutritious, chemical-free food, and reduced health risks. However, its limited availability and higher prices currently restrict access for middle-class consumers.

"Whatever, we are eating these days is acidic, which is not good for the body. Natural farming avoids synthetic chemicals, resulting in food with potentially higher nutritional value and less risk of long-term health issues, so it's the need of the hour," said Subhash Palekar, Padma Shri awardee and a leading voice in the natural farming movement.

Organic farming uses natural inputs like compost and manure, while natural farming avoids all external inputs—including organic fertilizers—relying solely on natural ecological processes. The move comes in the backdrop of organic farm products being sold at a premium to consumers.

In November 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) as a standalone centrally sponsored scheme with an outlay of ₹2,481 crore for FY 2025-26. The aim is to promote chemical-free farming, reduce farmers' input costs, and offer safe, nutritious food.

Also read: How Arya.ag is betting big on tech to bridge Indian farming's trust deficit