NCW launches programme to train rural women in dairy farming

NEW DELHI: To empower rural women and make them financially independent, the National Commission for Women has launched a country-wide training and capacity building programme for women in dairy farming.

The commission is collaborating with agricultural universities across India to identify and train women associated with dairy farming and allied activities in different aspects such as value addition, quality enhancement, packaging and marketing of dairy products, among others.

The first programme under the project was organized on ‘Value Added Dairy products’ for women SHG groups at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, Haryana in association with Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Launching the project, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said financial independence is key to women empowerment. NCW, through the project, aims to empower women and help them achieve financial independence by training them in quality enhancement of dairy products, value addition, packaging and increasing the shelf life and marketing of their products.

The commission will provide training to women for enhancing their business and encouraging them towards entrepreneurship. NCW will also select trainers who will train women entrepreneurs, women-run milk-cooperative societies, women self-help groups etc.

NCW aims to create a sustainable and replicable district level model in the dairy sector which can be adopted in dairy farming regions of the country.

