Mint Explainer | Dirty air trick: How North Indian rice farmers outsmart satellites
With 28,000 square kilometres of crop area lit in 2025 in Punjab and Haryana, the contribution of farm fires to North India’s bad air is likely to be much higher than what is currently estimated, finds a new study.
NEW DELHI : Farmers in the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana are burning paddy stubble late in the day, after monitoring satellites have passed over the region, according to a new study by the think tank International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iForest), released on 8 December.