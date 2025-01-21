Source, stock and transport: Centre's plan for private firms in onion logistics
Summary
- Onion prices tend to rise during August and remain elevated through October and November, coinciding with the festive season. At this time, the government steps in to release stocks held by Nafed and NCCF.
New Delhi: Steep prices, rotting stocks and cartel concerns - The heartburn that comes with onion harvests every year may become a thing of the past, with the government looking to sign up private firms for efficient storage and transport of the kitchen staple to supplement its own buffer stocks.