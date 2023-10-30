As average onion price in Delhi touches ₹78 per kg, it declines by 4.5% in Maharashtra
The government said on Monday that its move to impose Minimum Export Price on onions “has shown an immediate impact of price correction in Maharashtra markets, where prices recorded a decline of 5 percent to 9 percent from the highest price registered during last week”.
The average price of onions hovered at ₹78 per kilogram in the retail market in Delhi on Monday, as per the government data. Meanwhile, the all-India average price of onion touched around ₹50.35 per kg, the data showed.
Next Story
₹1,458.3-2.64%
₹218.3-1.05%
₹629.40.4%
₹128.45-3.81%
₹1,952.40.49%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message