Centre expands subsidized onion sales to small towns as retail prices double from last year

Dhirendra Kumar
5 min read25 Sep 2026, 06:01 PM IST
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The initiative is aimed at preventing urban price spikes from spilling over into semi-urban and rural areas. Photo: Pixabay
Summary
In a first, the government is shipping buffer-stock onions to district markets and small towns to check price spillovers and curb festive season inflation.

New Delhi: To curb rising onion prices ahead of the festive and wedding seasons, the Centre has for the first time expanded its price-stabilization efforts beyond major urban hubs to supply subsidized onions from its buffer stock directly to smaller towns and district markets, two government officials said.

The intervention comes as the average retail price of onions nationwide doubled year-on-year to 54.38 per kg as of 25 September. Aimed at preventing urban price spikes from spilling over into semi-urban and rural areas, the initiative comes as growing social media penetration and widespread access to real-time information have blurred the gap between urban and rural markets. Food commodity prices in major cities now rapidly influence local pricing and consumer expectations in smaller towns.

“Around 15,600 tonnes of buffer stock onions under the price stabilisation fund (PSF) have been dispatched through railway rakes and trucks, with road transport accounting for the bulk of the movement,” said the first of the two officials cited above. Of the 15,600 tonnes of onions, 13,027 tonnes (83.5%) had been dispatched to states as of 22 September.

“On reviewing onion price trends across smaller towns and cities, the government found a similar rise in prices and decided to expand supplies to these markets, ensuring that consumers in these areas also benefited from its price-stabilization efforts. The wider distribution helped ease price pressures in these markets and increased the availability of onions, while also limiting the scope for traders to take advantage of the supply crunch,” said the second official.

Also Read | Rajadhyaksha: Should we review our inflation target in a world of rising prices?

Significant driver of inflation

Onion has a 0.7% weight in the all-India consumer price index (CPI) under the latest CPI series with 2024 as the base year. While its direct weight is relatively small, onion can have a disproportionate impact on food and headline inflation because of sharp swings in prices caused by supply disruptions and seasonal factors.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified onion, tomato and potato as key vegetables that can significantly influence food and headline inflation despite their relatively modest weight in the CPI. Onions have historically been among the most volatile food commodities and have frequently prompted policy measures such as buffer stock releases, export restrictions and changes in import policy whenever prices have risen sharply.

Driven largely by higher food prices, CPI-based retail inflation accelerated to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, remaining above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%.

Rakesh Arrawatia, a professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and dean of the school of cooperative banking and finance, said, “Expanding onion supplies beyond large cities can help moderate local price spikes by improving availability and increasing the credibility of government intervention. When traders know that additional supplies can be released into smaller markets as prices rise, it can also reduce the scope for speculative hoarding.”

Ashish Kumar Singh, president of Citizen Forum, a civil rights awareness and advocacy group based in Bihar's Katihar district, said, “When prices rise sharply, consumers in smaller towns often have fewer alternatives and can end up paying more. Sending government-stock onions directly to these markets increases availability and gives consumers another option. What matters now is that the lower-cost supply actually reaches the retail market and translates into relief for households.”

Queries sent to the department of consumer affairs on Thursday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Also Read | Help households: proactive government intervention can help tame inflation

Average price doubles in a year

As of 25 September, the average retail price of onions was 52.52 per kg in the north, 49.10 per kg in the west, 53.83 per kg in the east, 61.82 per kg in the north-east, and 56.76 per kg in the south. Overall, the average retail price of onions stood at 54.38 per kg on 25 September, up 101.4% from 27 per kg at the same point last year.

  • In Delhi, the average retail price was 55 per kg, up 83.3% from 30 a year ago.
  • In Mumbai, it rose to 63 per kg from 27, a 133.3% increase.
  • In Kolkata, it increased to 60 per kg from 29, up 106.9%.
  • In Chennai, it rose to 60 per kg from 30, a 100% increase.
  • In Ranchi, it climbed to 58 per kg from 25, up 132%.

Wider distribution

According to the latest distribution data, exclusively accessed by Mint, the government has begun criss-crossing states to reach a much wider network of markets.

  • In Bihar, for instance, supplies have been sent not only to Patna but also to small towns such as Biharsharif, Gaya, Nawada, Madgubani, Purnia, Samastipur, Gulabbagh, Bhojpur and other centres.
  • In Haryana, onions have been shipped to Ambala, Barwala, Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra.
  • In Uttar Pradesh, supplies have reached Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barua Sagar, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Chandpur, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Noida, Prayagraj, Unnao and Varanasi.
  • In Jharkhand, shipments have covered Bokaro, Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Hazaribagh, Jagdishpur and Madhupur in Deoghar; Jamshedpur and Japla in Palamu; and Khunti, Ormanjhi and Pandra Bazar Samiti in Ranchi.
  • Supplies have also been sent to Dehradun, Nainital, Ramnagar, Roorkee and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand; Kolkata, Malda, Sainthia, Sheoraphuli and Siliguri in West Bengal; and markets across Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Kerala, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Kochi and Thrissur.

Also Read | Is inflation becoming too hot to handle? Explained in charts

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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