Centre expands subsidized onion sales to small towns as retail prices double from last year

Average price doubles in a year

As of 25 September, the average retail price of onions was ₹52.52 per kg in the north, ₹49.10 per kg in the west, ₹53.83 per kg in the east, ₹61.82 per kg in the north-east, and ₹56.76 per kg in the south. Overall, the average retail price of onions stood at ₹54.38 per kg on 25 September, up 101.4% from ₹27 per kg at the same point last year.