Mint Explainer: Why have farmers nearly quadrupled organic manure purchases this kharif season?

Indian farmers have purchased 1.14 million tonnes (mt) of organic manure in the ongoing kharif sowing season, a sharp increase from 324,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.
While India still relies heavily on urea and chemical fertilizers to protect crop yields, especially for water-heavy crops like paddy, this 3.5-fold surge in organic manure points to a changing tide.
Mint looks into the forces driving this shift as cultivators increasingly prioritize long-term soil health, sustainability, and input efficiency over traditional chemicals.
Why have organic manure purchases increased sharply this kharif season?
This surge reflects a growing awareness among farmers about how excessive chemical fertilizers damage soil health. Years of overdependence on urea and synthetic nutrients have depleted soil organic carbon and lowered water retention. To counter this, cultivators are increasingly blending organic inputs with conventional fertilizers to restore their land.