Our AQI woes: Why farmers still burn stubble
A mix of solutions has helped sharply reduce crop stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana
A mix of solutions has helped sharply reduce crop stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana. But some still resort to the polluting practice because of a shortage of machines to manage crop residues, causing the air quality index (AQI) to worsen. Mint explains.
Next Story
₹1,480.45-1.24%
₹246.5-0.75%
₹611.1-0.4%
₹109.60.18%
₹2,032.45-0.56%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message