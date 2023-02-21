NEW DELHI : Paddy procurement in this Kharif season has crossed 700 LMT mark and MSP of about ₹1,45,845 crore has been paid to farmers, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Tuesday.

The paddy procurement for KMS 2022-23 (Kharif crop) is progressing smoothly with purchase of over702LMT of paddy up to 20 February, it added.

Over 96 Lakh farmers have benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP outflow of Rs. 1,45,845 crores with transfer of payment directly into their account.

The ministry said that all arrangements are in place for hassle-free procurement operations. “Rice delivery against the procured paddy is around 218 LMT in the Central Pool up till 20 February. Adequate rice stock is currently available in the Central Pool for meeting the requirements of the country."

For Kharif crop of current KMS 2022-23, a quantity of 765.43 LMT Paddy (514 LMT in terms of Rice) is estimated to be procured as against 749 LMT Paddy (503 LMT in terms of Rice) actually procured during last KMS 2021-22 (Kharif Crop).

The estimated procurement of Paddy for Rabi crop of KMS 2022-23 is going to be finalized in the forthcoming Food Secretaries’ meeting to be held on 1 March, 2023. With the inclusion of Rabi crop, it is expected that around 900 LMT paddy will be procured during the entire KMS 2022-23, the ministry added.