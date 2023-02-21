Over 700 LMT paddy procured, 97 lakh farmers benefitted
- The paddy procurement for KMS 2022-23 (Kharif crop) is progressing smoothly with purchase of over702LMT of paddy up to 20 February
NEW DELHI : Paddy procurement in this Kharif season has crossed 700 LMT mark and MSP of about ₹1,45,845 crore has been paid to farmers, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×