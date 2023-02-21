Over 700 LMT paddy procured, 97 lakh farmers benefitted

The estimated procurement of Paddy for Rabi crop of KMS 2022-23 is going to be finalized in the forthcoming Food Secretaries’ meeting to be held on 1 March, 2023. With the inclusion of Rabi crop, it is expected that around 900 LMT paddy will be procured during the entire KMS 2022-23, the ministry added.

