PM asks farmers to eye global markets via natural farming
Modi said that products certified with quality assurance certificates are fetching good prices when farmers export them
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon farmers to adopt natural farming and cater to the global demand.
Speaking at the Natural Farming Conclave, Modi noted that entire world is talking about a sustainable lifestyle.
“This is one area where India has led the world for centuries, therefore, now is the time when we move forward on the path of natural farming and take full advantage of the global opportunities that are emerging,“ he said.
The Prime Minister said that products certified with quality assurance certificates are fetching good prices when farmers export them.
Observing that the growth of agriculture would lead to growth of the country, he said that along with bringing prosperity, natural farming would protect the quality of the soil and its productivity.
On the government’s programmes to promote natural farming, the Prime Minister said that schemes including ‘Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Scheme’ are providing resources and training for traditional farming and 30,000 clusters have been created all over the country under the scheme for the benefit of the lakhs of farmers. Around 10 lakh hectares will be covered under the scheme, he added.
Further, natural farming, has been linked with the ‘Namami Gange’ project and a separate campaign has been undertaken to create a natural farming corridor along the Ganga, said Modi.
He also asked institutions, NGOs and experts to take up research on the ancient knowledge of India in terms of natural farming and help in communicating them to farmers as per the demands of the modern times.
Virtually addressing the conclave held at Surat, Gujarat, he said: “Success of Surat in connecting 75 farmers in every panchayat with natural farming is going to become an example for the entire country." He exuded confidence that the beginning of 75 farmers taking up natural farming in every panchayat will soon increase manifold as demand for this chemical-free natural product is bound to increase.