Centre plans ₹51,000 crore push to shift agricultural power use to solar

The Union cabinet is expected to consider a proposal worth around ₹51,000 crore to extend the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), with the government proposing a shift towards feeder-level solarisation and battery storage as it seeks to reduce agriculture’s dependence on conventional grid power.
Under the proposed second phase, central financial assistance (CFA) would be released when projects are commissioned rather than linked to electricity generated, according to three officials aware of the development. Projects are expected to have capacities of 500 kW to 2 MW.