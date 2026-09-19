Centre plans ₹51,000 crore push to shift agricultural power use to solar

Vijay C RoyRituraj Baruah
4 min read19 Sep 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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The proposed expansion comes as agriculture accounts for 18-19% of India’s electricity consumption.(AFP)
Summary
The proposed expansion of PM-KUSUM would shift subsidies to project commissioning and add a bigger push for feeder-level solarisation and battery storage.

The Union cabinet is expected to consider a proposal worth around 51,000 crore to extend the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), with the government proposing a shift towards feeder-level solarisation and battery storage as it seeks to reduce agriculture’s dependence on conventional grid power.

Under the proposed second phase, central financial assistance (CFA) would be released when projects are commissioned rather than linked to electricity generated, according to three officials aware of the development. Projects are expected to have capacities of 500 kW to 2 MW.

The proposal includes 35,000 crore for new projects and 16,000 crore to meet existing liabilities. The new allocation would cover 10 gigawatts (GW) of agriphotovoltaic installations, solar pumps and battery energy storage systems (BESS), the officials said. The existing 34,000 crore PM-KUSUM scheme ended in March.

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The proposed expansion comes as agriculture accounts for 18-19% of India’s electricity consumption, while farm-pump demand has risen amid a weak monsoon. Shifting more agricultural demand to decentralized solar generation could reduce pressure on the grid.

ETNOW reported in January that the Union budget for FY27 could announce the scheme with an allocation of 50,000 crore.

Solar shift

Under the proposal, Component A, covering agriphotovoltaic projects, would receive around 4,500 crore, while Component B, covering solar pumps, and Component C, covering solarization of agricultural feeders, are proposed to receive a total of around 26,000 crore.

Unlike the broader approach under the first phase, the second phase would focus Component C on feeder-level solarization (FLS)—installing a centralized solar plant to supply an entire agricultural feeder rather than solarizing individual farm pumps.

The proposal also includes a dedicated 4,500 crore allocation for BESS. Storage could be integrated into Components A and C, allowing solar power generated under the scheme to be stored and used when required.

Taken together, the proposed allocations for Components A, B, C and BESS are intended to fund the new phase, while a further 16,000 crore would clear existing liabilities, taking the overall financial requirement to as much as 51,000 crore.

“The draft proposal has been moved and the union cabinet may consider it soon,” said one of the three officials cited above, requesting anonymity.

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The scheme is designed around “food plus energy”, allowing farmers to continue cultivation while generating electricity and creating an additional source of income. A farmer can install a grid-connected solar power plant of up to 2MW on their land and sell surplus power to discoms.

The scheme also aims to de-dieselize the farm sector through standalone solar pumps and the solarisation of existing grid-connected pumps. For solar power plants under Components A and C, power purchase agreements are signed for 25 years, providing assured daytime solar power to farmers.

“States have reported reduced cost of power procurement, reduction of per unit supply cost of energy, reduction of energy losses and improved operational efficiency of discoms through implementation of feeder level solarization. With the help of feeder level solarization, scheme allows for assured day time solar power to the farmers and relieve the state from the financial burden for providing free and subsidized electricity for agriculture,” said a second government official cited above, who also did not want to be named.

Solar pumps offer farmers greater independence from the electricity grid, while also helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions. By selling surplus power to the grid, a farmer can potentially earn around 5,000-6,000 a month, providing an additional and recurring source of income,” said Vishal Modasariya, an executive with Ahmedabad-based Unnati Pumps (P) Ltd.

Queries emailed to the ministries of New and Renewable Energy and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and the Cabinet Secretariat remained unanswered until press time.

Storage gains importance

Experts say storage will become more important as more farm demand shifts to daytime solar.

"With around 1.2 million pumps representing 5.83GW already solarized under Component C by December 2025, there is a sizeable base to build upon. As penetration increases, however, agricultural net demand from the conventional grid could increasingly move towards non-solar hours, strengthening the need for flexibility through storage," said Anish Mandal, partner, Deloitte India.

“The proposed BESS component is therefore important not only from a grid-management perspective but also from an asset-economics perspective, potentially allowing surplus solar generation to be stored and monetised outside solar hours. If the scheme design also enables higher PV sizing where land, connectivity and evacuation capacity permit, PM-KUSUM could evolve from a pump-centric solarisation programme towards distributed solar-plus-storage assets, improving utilization of both agricultural land and renewable-energy infrastructure,” Mandal added.

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From a manufacturing standpoint, the scheme is also a major potential demand pool for domestic solar equipment, said Amit Manohar, secretary general, Indian Solar Manufacturers Association.

“Along with PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the CPSU scheme, it is one of the few programmes where central financial assistance is conditional on the use of domestically manufactured solar cells and modules,” he said.

About the Authors

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

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