New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new meaning and dimension to millets by terming it Shree Anna, said Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.

“The International Year of Millets 2023 will provide an opportunity to increase global production, efficient processing and better use of crop rotation and promote millets as a major component of the food basket," Tomar said while addressing the gathering at the ‘Global Millets (Shri Anna) Conference in Delhi.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is working in collaboration with other central ministries, state governments and other stakeholders to increase millet production and consumption," Tomar informed.

Describing millets as the gifts of nature to mankind, the agriculture minister said, “Millets are an alternative food system in times of increasing demand for vegetarian foods as it contributes to a balanced diet as well as a safe environment."

Tomar desires to watch millets reaching plates across the globe, especially in Asia and Africa as these are major producer and consumer of millet crops.

Millets are the first crops to be cultivated in Asia and Africa. Later it was adopted as an important food source for advanced civilisations around the world.

In the same conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that millets can play a pivotal role in dealing with food security challenges besides benefitting the livelihoods of 2.5 crore small and marginal farmers in the country.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the ‘Global Millets Conference’, he said, “Millets bring with them endless possibilities,“ and added that it is a matter of great honour for the country that after India’s proposal and efforts, the United Nations declared 2023 as ‘International Year of Millets’.

India grows over 17 million tonne (MT) of millet, which is 80% of Asia’s and 20% of global production. Millet average yield worldwide is 1.20 tonne per hectare, while its yield in India is 1.24 tonne per hectare.