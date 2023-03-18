PM Modi adds a new dimension to millets by terming it Shree Anna: Tomar1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Millets are an alternative food system in times of increasing demand for vegetarian foods as it contributes to a balanced diet as well as a safe environment
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new meaning and dimension to millets by terming it Shree Anna, said Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×