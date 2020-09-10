PM Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, e-Gopala mobile app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) today. He also inaugurated the e-Gopala app that will provide farmers marketplace for livestock. He also launched several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar. The launches come just a few months ahead of the Bihar polls.

Yesterday the prime minister tweeted that the PMMSY will "transform" the fisheries sector and add strength to the efforts of building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi digitally launches the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/9YVmK0AMpf — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

"The advantages of PMMSY include: Address critical gaps in fisheries sector. Infuse the sector with latest technology, focus on value addition. Upgradation of critical infrastructure. Boost welfare of those associated with fishing. Employment creation," he added.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)

The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of ₹20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

The investment of ₹20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector, the PMO said.

The project in Bihar envisages investment of ₹1,390 crore with the central share of ₹535 crore and the additional fish production target pegged at three lakh tons.

During the current fiscal, the Union government has sanctioned Bihar's proposal costing ₹107 crore.

e-Gopala app

The e-Gopala app is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

At present no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms, availability of quality breeding services and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate medicine.

There is no mechanism to send alerts on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis and calving among other issues and inform farmers about various government schemes and campaigns in the area.

The e-Gopala app will provide solutions to farmers on all these aspects

