Policymakers sweat over delay in monsoon rain

The southwest monsoon winds blow from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to north India during June-September, while the northeast rains blow from northeast India to the southwest in October-November. The southwest monsoon usually reaches Kerala by 2 June, Mumbai by 9 June and Delhi by 29 June. Rainfall is normal when it is between 96% and 104% of the long period average or LPA (averages of rainfall received over a 50-year period between 1951 and 2001), deficient when it is less than 90% and ‘above normal’ when it is between 104% and 110% of the long period average.