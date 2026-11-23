The area under potato cultivation in India is expected to remain largely unchanged at about 2.4 million hectares in the ongoing rabi season, while production is estimated at 65.57 million tonnes (mt), broadly in line with the previous year’s output, indicating that farmers are maintaining their traditional planting patterns, said two people aware of the development.
Favourable climatic conditions across key potato-growing states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh may encourage farmers to continue with their usual sowing decisions, according to industry estimates. The development assumes significance as India is the world's second-largest potato producer after China.