Power farming: The onerous task of making agrivoltaics work
05 Mar 2024
- Agrivoltaics, a concept that melds farming and renewable energy-based power generation, is practised with fair success in China, Europe and Japan. India now has experiments running—over 25 of them. However, running a solar power plant on agricultural land isn’t an easy job.
New Delhi: After the capital city’s looping highways and residential colonies make way for winding village roads and mustard fields in bloom, at Ujwa in Delhi’s south-western periphery, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) exists as a knowledge hub for farmers. Its expansive fields host multiple projects showcasing natural and dairy farming, mushroom and vegetable cultivation. It also demonstrates a pilot project on agrivoltaics, a concept that melds farming and renewable energy-based power generation.
