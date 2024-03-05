Power farming: The onerous task of making agrivoltaics work

New power dynamic

Experimental models have existed for a decade, but the agrivoltaics scene in India is yet to heat up, for what appears a perfect solution on paper throws up multiple challenges on the ground. It places two unlikely stakeholders—the solar developer and the farmer—in the middle and that brings with it a skewed power dynamic. A solar power plant on agricultural land demands recalibrations from the developer and the farmer, entails technical adaptation, design modification and crop diversification, raises questions of ownership and equitable partnerships. Experts stress a synergy between power generation and farming is critical. As technical fine-tuning continues, stakeholders assert not enough pilot projects are at work to evolve a sustainable business model. Yet, its potential to accentuate farmers’ income and enhance renewable-energy access makes it a draw.