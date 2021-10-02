OPEN APP
Procurement of Kharif crops in Haryana, Punjab from tomorrow: Govt
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the procurement of Kharif crops paddy and millet will start from 3 October, following the demands of an early start.

Usually, procurement of paddy from the two major north Indian states starts from 1 October. But due to the delay in monsoon, the Centre has postponed it to 11 October.

His statement came after he met Minister of State (MoS) for Food & Consumer Affairs Ashwini Choubey, discussing farmers protests and demands for early procurement of paddy crops.

Following the meeting, union minister Choubey has also announced that the procurement of Kharif crops will start from tomorrow in Punjab as well as Punjab.

