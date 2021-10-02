Procurement of Kharif crops in Haryana, Punjab from tomorrow: Govt

Procurement of Kharif crops in Haryana, Punjab from tomorrow: Govt1 min read . 05:13 PM IST
- Due to delay in monsoon, the central government had postponed start of procurement of Kharif crops to 11 Oct
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the procurement of Kharif crops paddy and millet will start from 3 October, following the demands of an early start.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the procurement of Kharif crops paddy and millet will start from 3 October, following the demands of an early start.
Usually, procurement of paddy from the two major north Indian states starts from 1 October. But due to the delay in monsoon, the Centre has postponed it to 11 October.
Usually, procurement of paddy from the two major north Indian states starts from 1 October. But due to the delay in monsoon, the Centre has postponed it to 11 October.
His statement came after he met Minister of State (MoS) for Food & Consumer Affairs Ashwini Choubey, discussing farmers protests and demands for early procurement of paddy crops.
Following the meeting, union minister Choubey has also announced that the procurement of Kharif crops will start from tomorrow in Punjab as well as Punjab.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!